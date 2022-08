Amazon Fresh Coming To Monmouth County

The Two River Times is reporting that Amazon will open two new grocery stores in Monmouth County. The two stores are to be in Holmdel and Eatontown. Amazon Fresh stores, featuring a “just walk out” featuring allowing customers to bypass the check-out line. The stores are scheduled to be located at the Commons in Holmdel at the former location of Best Market while the Eatontown location is set to occupy the space left vacant by Toys “R” Us on Route 35.