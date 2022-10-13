Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The iconic getaway town of Atlantic City is known to some people for its casinos, others for its amusement park and boardwalk. About 38,500 others call it home. But sea levels are rising and flooding is becoming more severe and frequent. Some seaside towns broach the idea of managed retreat, but Atlantic City, on a barrier island, isn’t going in that direction. City leaders oppose retreat and buyouts and have plans to bolster the town’s physical defenses. For residents and tourists, at stake is a place where the memories of 27 million visitors a year have been made for decades.