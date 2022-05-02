Amost Lee – See The Light

With one foot in the real world and the other in a charmed dimension of his own making, Amos Lee creates the rare kind of music that’s emotionally raw yet touched with a certain magical quality. On his eighth album Dreamland, the Philadelphia-born singer/songwriter intimately documents his real-world struggles (alienation, anxiety, loneliness, despair), an outpouring born from deliberate and often painful self-examination. “For most of my life I’ve walked into rooms thinking, ‘I don’t belong here,’” says Lee. “I’ve come to the realization that I’m too comfortable as an isolated person, and I want to reach out more. This record came from questioning my connections to other people, to myself, to my past and to the future.”

From Amos: “Calling all teachers: As a former teacher myself, I know how much you sacrifice, and the last two years certainly have made things even more trying. So, I am giving away free tickets to teachers and helping classrooms buy the supplies they need. Nominate yourself or someone who deserves a night off by filling out the form at the link below.”

