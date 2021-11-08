Dope Lemon – Rose Pink Cadillac

Slinking out of the silky darkness of the midnight hour towards the blissed out champagne pinks and purples of twilight, in 2021 Angus Stone returns with his beloved, intrepid DOPE LEMON project. So say the people: the third album is the one to keep ears on & eyes peeled for, and we believe this is a true testimony for the coliseum of Stone’s wonderful DOPE LEMON tale. For his third heavy thinking Lemon album, Stone steps away from the observatory of space from his earlier records and towards something glitzier and glammier but no less thoughtful. This time, itís all about true love, manifesting the bright silver clouds that only exist in your deepest dreams, meeting that dream girl you thought was a figment of your imagination.

The Rose Pink Cadillac has arrived right on time, and there’s a ticket in your hot little hands to jump in and go for a ride. Far from a retread of his past lives – although, no doubt, the rich waters of 2019’s Smooth Big Cat and 2016’s Honey Bones are still ripe for exploration – this year sees Stone taking a running leap into the warm lagunas and restorative hot springs of glittering, gorgeous new love.

