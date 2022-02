Another Store Plans to Leave Middletown Plaza

The Walgreens on Route 35 in Middletown is closing at the end of the month.

The 14,000 square-foot space which Walgreen’s purchased from a Rite Aid in 2019 is the only store in New Jersey the chain shutting its doors in an announcement yesterday. Pharmacy patients will be transferred to locations in Belford and Port Monmouth.

Middletown Plaza, the site where the pharmacy is located has lost another client. The ShopRite moved across the street to the former location of Sears in 2021.