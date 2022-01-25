Appeals court upholds conviction, sentence of ex-officer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction and nine-year prison sentence of a former Newark police officer in alleged kickbacks to the former head of the city’s scandal-ridden water corporation. Forty-six-year-old Janell Robinson was sentenced a year ago on mail fraud and conspiracy convictions and was ordered to pay restitution of about $289,000. She was accused of paying about $50,000 in kickbacks to Newark Watershed Conservation and Development Corp. executive director Linda Watkins Brashear in exchange for Robinson’s security company receiving contracts. The non-profit was created to operate the city’s water treatment and distribution system and manage its fresh water reservoirs in northern New Jersey