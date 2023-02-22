Arena security eyed after fatal stabbing during tournament

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Officials in New Jersey’s capital city are calling for an investigation into security measures at an arena where a man was stabbed to death during a high school basketball game last week.

Mercer County prosecutors say 23-year-old Khalil Glanton died at a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times Thursday night at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton. The Trenton City Council is calling for the county to investigate security measures and wants city police to investigate “any possible security breakdowns or breaches.” Mayor W. Reed Gusciora earlier called for a similar probe and vowed additional security for an upcoming tournament at Trenton Central High School.