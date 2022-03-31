Arrest made in death of 9-year-old girl shot during brawl

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 9-year-old girl who was shot when fights broke out in the courtyard of an apartment complex in New Jersey’s capital city. Mercer County prosecutors say Isiah Roberts also faces two counts of aggravated assault and two weapons offenses. The arrest was announced Wednesday, and it wasn’t known if the 19-year-old Trenton man has retained an attorney. The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the courtyard of the Kingsbury Square apartments in Trenton. Police responding to reports of fights and possible shots fired there found the victim, Sequoya Bacon-Jones, who had been shot once. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.