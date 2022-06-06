As Tropical Storm Alex To Bermuda It Can Cause Problems in NJ

Tropical Storm Alex is heading for a close pass by Bermuda on Monday after deluging parts of Florida and causing three deaths in Cuba. It became the Atlantic hurricane season’s first named storm early Sunday as it reached tropical storm strength when it moved out over the Altantic after passing across South Florida Saturday. Tuesday and Wednesday residents along the Jersey Shore should be concerned, not for rain, but for long period swells which increases the likelihood of rip currents along the Eastern US.