Assembly passes bills stemming from NJ women’s prison attack

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Democrat-led Assembly on Thursday passed five bills borne out of a criminal investigation into what the state attorney general has said was an attack on inmates at the state’s only women’s prison by guards. Five of the six bills that cleared a committee earlier this week passed the full Assembly on Thursday and head next to the state Senate, also led by Democrats. A spokesperson for the Senate president has said the chamber plans to take the bills up. The measures require body-worn cameras for corrections officers and bar retaliation against inmates who filed complaints, among other changes.