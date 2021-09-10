Assistance available for those impacted by Tropical Storm Ida

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners are advising residents and business owners that assistance is available for those who have incurred damages due to Tropical Storm Ida.

“Tropical Storm Ida impacted residents across the State and County. Residents who would like to report damages can go to nj.gov/ida which will help local, state and federal entities determine the effects from Tropical Storm Ida,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Be sure to keep all of your receipts relating to any storm damage and clean-up for your records.”

“Residents can also visit the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) website at fema.gov/disaster to learn more about the New Jersey Remnants of Hurricane Ida declaration,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “As a reminder, Monmouth ACTS is always available for residents in need of services and assistance. They can be reached at 732-683-2102.”

For more information about Monmouth ACTS, go to www.monmouthacts.org.

The Commissioners also note that the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering assistance to businesses impacted by the storm.

“Businesses that were affected by Tropical Storm Ida are eligible to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan if the business is unable to pay its ordinary and necessary operating expenses,” said Director Arnone. “The Economic Injury Disaster Loan is available regardless of whether the business suffered physical property damage.”

To learn more about the U.S. Small Business Administration loans, visit disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.