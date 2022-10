At Home Superstore Fills Space In Middletown

The spot left vacant by the Shoprite in Middletown may soon see an occupant. The 20-year old Middletown Plaza on Route 35 maybe home to At Home, a home décor superstore. According to the Asbury Park Press, this will be the third location in Monmouth and Ocean County. Shoprite, an anchor store moved across the street to a newer and larger space in mid-2021.