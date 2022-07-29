Atlantic City casino contracts bring 4 years of labor peace

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City casino workers are getting substantial raises and the gambling halls will enjoy four years of labor peace now that all nine casinos have reached new contracts with the main employee union. Thursday afternoon, the Golden Nugget reached agreement with Local 54 of the Unite Here union on a new contract. It’s the last of the city’s casinos to ink a deal. The deal gives housekeepers a $22 hourly rate in the fourth year of the contract. It also removes any chance of a strike for the next four years. That’s an important consideration for Atlantic City’s casino industry as it tries to return to pre-pandemic business levels.