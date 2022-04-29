Atlantic City dealers’ union backs casino smoking ban

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A union representing Atlantic City casino dealers is calling on New Jersey lawmakers to prohibit smoking in the resort’s casinos. The United Auto Workers wants state legislators to hold hearings on a bill that would close a loophole in state law that leaves casinos as virtually the only indoor workplace where smoking is permitted. The union says its members endure having secondhand smoke blown in their faces for eight hours at a time. The casinos say banning smoking would cost them revenue and lead to layoffs. Bills to end the casino smoking exemption are pending in the state Assembly and Senate.