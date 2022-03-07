Aurora – Giving In To The Love

Growing up surrounded by forests and mountains near Bergen, Norway, Aurora first felt the compulsion to sit alone and create at six years old; by the time she was twelve she’d written Runaway, a song that would later receive a full release and, later still and thousands of miles away, would inspire another twelve-year-old, Billie Eilish, to make her own music. “I didn’t understand where the melodies or the words came from,” Aurora admits today. “I used words whose meanings I didn’t even know. But I knew I felt good when I made music. And I couldn’t stop. I couldn’t focus at school, or on friends. It’s been all-consuming ever since.

Sometimes I struggle to find meaning in anything else, because nothing else can compare.” It’s hard to believe Aurora’s success to date is not the result of some meticulously-planned grand design. In fact, it happened quite by accident. When a local performance was posted online Aurora, still just 15 years old, was tracked down by an impressed management company, who asked if she wanted to be an artist. Her response was instant: no. “I didn’t see any point in becoming an artist; that’s not that was driving me,” she remembers.

But when she realised she could become an artist without jettisoning her individuality, her independence or her strength of spirit, that no turned into a yes. And since 2015 that yes has turned into platinum discs, a million album sales and a billion streams. When you hear The Gods We Can Touch you’ll realise the story, spectacular as the last six years has been, is only just getting started. The album finds Aurora reunited with longterm producer Magnus Skylstad, and this time she’s also pulled together a carefully-curated cast of collaborators.

