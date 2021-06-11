Authorities: Hit-and-run driver fabricated carjacking report

LYNDHURST, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian later reported his car had been stolen during a carjacking in an attempt to cover up his involvement. Samuel Torres faces several charges stemming from Tuesday night’s accident in Lyndhurst. It wasn’t known Thursday if the 38-year-old Nutley man has retained an attorney. The 56-year-old woman injured in the accident remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Police found her lying on the side of the road with multiple life-threatening injuries. Shortly after the woman was found, Torres called police and said he had been assaulted and knocked unconscious during a carjacking. He also said his car was missing.