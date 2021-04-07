Authorities: Man steals police car, fatally shot after chase

BUENA VISTA, B.J. (AP) — Authorities say a driver involved in a crash in southern New Jersey stole a police car and led officers on a chase that ended when an officer fatally shot him. The state Attorney General’s office says the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Monday in Buena Vista, and police there soon responded along with officers from nearby Franklin Township. After a Franklin officer got out his cruiser, authorities say a male driver involved in the crash got in the police vehicle and drove away. Officers pursued the cruiser and the chase soon ended in another area of Buena Vista. where an “encounter” between the man and police ended in the shooting.