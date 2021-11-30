Authorities: Teen in stolen car crashes into police vehicle

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage boy driving a stolen car in New Jersey’s largest city crashed into an unmarked police vehicle while trying to avoid officers, injuring a detective. The crash in Newark occurred around 2:25 p.m. Sunday. The 17-year-old driver was sitting in the parked car — which had been reported stolen out of Southampton, New York — when he noticed police nearby and sped away with a 16-year-old passenger. Authorities say the car soon struck the detective’s car, which was traveling in the opposite direction. The detective was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. The two teens weren’t hurt but were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.