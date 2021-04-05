Authorities: Woman killed, suspect found dead after standoff

CARLSTADT, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman’s body was found in a New Jersey home after an hours-long standoff with a suspect who was also found dead. Carlstadt police issued an “urgent announcement” at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday warning nearby residents to shelter in place. A SWAT team was called to the home. The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said police entered the home at about 8 p.m. Saturday and found the suspect dead of a single gunshot wound believed to have been self-inflicted. Police said the female victim was then found dead and is believed to have been killed. The names of the two people weren’t immediately released