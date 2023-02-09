Backstreets.com to Freeze

A fan publication devoted to Bruce Springsteen says it has put a hold on it’s website. In a note Backstreets.com’s publisher Christoper Phillips said he’s been disillusioned by the talk about ticket prices for their hero’s current tour. Backstreets, active as both a website and magazine which started 43 years ago. It was a favorite of fans for its unusual journalistic rigor while leaving no doubt of its fan worship. But its publisher wrote that complaints among some fans about high prices for the Springsteen tour that began in Tampa on Feb. In the note Phillips mentioned Backstreet’s social media presence will continue.