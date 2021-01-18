Bahamas – Trick To Happy

Afie Jurvanen, known by his stage name Bahamas, is a Canadian musician born in Toronto, and raised in Barrie, Ontario. He is of Finnish ancestry. Jurvanen taught himself guitar. He worked with a variety of musicians that includes The Lumineers, City and Colour, Feist, Howie Beck, Jason Collett, Jack Johnson, The Weather Station, and Zeus. Jurvanen recorded his debut album, Pink Strat, in a cabin in rural Ontario in 2008. He released the album under the name Bahamas in 2009 and was subsequently nominated for a 2010 Juno Award for Roots & Traditional Album of the Year – Solo.

https://www.facebook.com/bahamasmusic

https://www.bahamasmusic.net/

DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify