Balcony collapses onto lower floor, killing worker

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a balcony on a high rise condominium on the New Jersey shore collapsed onto a lower balcony, killing a construction worker.

Sea Isle City officials said the eighth-floor balcony at the Spinnaker condominium collapsed onto the seventh-floor balcony shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday. Officials said one worker was trapped and two others sustained minor injuries at the nine-story complex built in the 1970s. Officials said 43-year-old Jose Pereira of Philadelphia, a contractor working on the outside of the building, died after being pinned under a concrete slab. Police and the Cape May County prosecutor’s office are investigating, as is the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.