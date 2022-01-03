Band Of Horses – Crutch

Band of Horses formed in 2004 in Seattle, Washington by Ben Bridwell. The band has released five studio albums, including 2010’s Grammy-nominated Infinite Arms. The band’s lineup, which included Mat Brooke for the debut album, has undergone several changes. The most-recent lineup of Bridwell, Ryan Monroe, Tyler Ramsey, Bill Reynolds, and Creighton Barrett, was together several years and recorded three albums. That lineup ceased when Ramsey and Reynolds departed in 2017. In October 2021, Band of Horses issued the new single “Crutch” and announced the upcoming release of Things Are Great, their first album with Matt Gentling and Ian MacDougall, and sixth overall. Calling it “a return to their earlier work and the kind of raw ethos that lies at the heart of Band of Horses,” Things Are Great is due for release on January 21, 2022.

