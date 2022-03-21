Band Of Horses – Warning Signs

Band of Horses is an American rock band formed in 2004 in Seattle, Washington by Ben Bridwell. The band has released five studio albums, including 2010’s Grammy-nominated Infinite Arms. The band’s lineup, which included Mat Brooke for the debut album, has undergone several changes. The most-recent lineup of Bridwell, Ryan Monroe, Tyler Ramsey, Bill Reynolds, and Creighton Barrett, was together several years and recorded three albums. That lineup ceased when Ramsey and Reynolds departed in 2017. Things Are Great was released in March 2022. Prior to the album’s release, MacDougall exited the band and in late January 2022 was replaced by Brett Nash as the band’s lead guitarist.

