Battle heating up over smoking in Atlantic City casinos

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The battle over whether smoking should be prohibited in Atlantic City’s casinos is heating up, with a major business group opposing a ban, and a public health agency resigning from the business group in protest. The Greater Atlantic City Chamber said efforts to ban smoking in the casinos should be dropped, warning it would cost jobs and hurt local businesses. That prompted Atlantic Prevention Resources to quit the chamber. Nearly a third of the New Jersey Senate has signed onto a bill that would close a loophole in the state’s indoor smoking law specifically exempting casinos.