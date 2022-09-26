Bear’s Den – Please Don’t Hide Yourself Away

Formed in London 2012, Bear’s Den have amassed a dedicated and international fan base with their anthemic songs. With 3 studio albums under their belt, as well as a collaborative project with composer Paul Frith, they have been a regular fixture in the charts of UK and Europe since their inception. Their debut album ‘Islands’ also garnered a nomination for an Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically. Having toured around the world playing theatres, arenas and festivals (including Reading and Leeds, Glastonbury Festival, Pukkelpop, Lowlands and Bonnaroo), in 2019, following the release of their third album ‘So That You Might Hear Me’ they returned to their origins for a tour of tiny ‘Highlands and Islands’ venues across Scotland and a supporting documentary. Following on from the enormous praise they received for their fourth studio album Blue Hours, which was released earlier this year along single the epic single by the same name, and reached #1 in the UK indie charts and #6 in the UK album charts, Bear’s Den – made up of Andrew Davie and Kevin Jones – release their soundtrack for season three of the hit Apple TV series Trying.Speaking about “Please Don’t Hide Yourself Away”, Bear’s Den said, “The funnest part of making this soundtrack has been the opportunity to reach out and collaborate with other artists and musicians whose music we absolutely love. Today, we’re really excited to be releasing “Please Don’t Hide Yourself Away” featuring the absolutely incredible Jade Bird whose songs we adore and who we’ve always wanted to work with. It’s been a real dream for us and to be honest we enjoyed working with Jade so much, we worked on two songs for this soundtrack together. Here is the first of the two and it’s called “Please Don’t Hide Yourself Away”.

