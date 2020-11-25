Berkley Township Man Now Charged With Murder After Victim Dies

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has announced they are charging a man with murder after the victim of the assault has died.

In the evening of November 14th officers from Toms River and Berkley Townships responded to a man being stabbed in the neck. He was flown to Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Now, Angelo Genci who was initially charged with attempted murder is being charged with murder.

“Fortunately, this appalling and senseless crime was solved expeditiously as a result of the hard work and dogged determination of all the Officers and Detectives involved in this investigation,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

