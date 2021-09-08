Biden surveys NY and NJ storm damage after deadly flooding

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — President Joe Biden is touring storm damage in New Jersey and New York, focusing on climate change and saying he’s thinking about all the families that suffered losses. Biden on Tuesday visited areas that were badly damaged when Hurricane Ida’s remnants unleashed catastrophic flash flooding in the Northeast. He said that better rebuilding is needed to deal with future storms and cited his own $1 trillion plan, now pending in Congress. He said, in his words, “Every part of the country, every part of the country is getting hit by extreme weather,” and more is surely to come. Ida’s soggy remnants are blamed for at least 50 deaths in the region.