Biden touts NJ rail bridge as infrastructure plan looms

KEARNY, N.J. (AP) — President Joe Biden has taken his push for his infrastructure plan to New Jersey. Biden appeared Monday with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and others to tout a pending $2 billion project to replace a century-old rail bridge that connects Newark and New York. The bridge sometimes gets stuck and has been a regular source of train delays over the years. The replacement bridge is part of a larger project to expand and improve rail service in the New York area. That project and others would benefit from the passage of an infrastructure bill