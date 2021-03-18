Bill allowing civilian review of police misconduct advances

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s cities and towns could set up civilian boards to investigate excessive use of force by police under legislation that an Assembly committee approved Wednesday. The civilian review boards are in place in a number of police departments around the country and have been at the heart of activists’ efforts to curtail police violence for years in New Jersey. But Wednesday’s legislation advanced after an August ruling by the state Supreme Court on Newark’s civilian review board, and it’s taken on even greater urgency after last spring and summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.