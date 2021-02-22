Bill that could loosen cannabis logjam advances in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A bill in the New Jersey Legislature aimed at breaking up a logjam delaying marijuana legalization legislation got approval in a state Senate committee. The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Sen. Nicholas Scutari, said Friday he thinks the legislation has enough support to pass Monday. That’s when Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy faces a deadline to act on different legislation already on his desk to legalize the recreational marijuana market for people 21 and over. Another bill on his desk also facing a deadline decriminalizes marijuana. The governor’s office and the office of the speaker of the Assembly declined to comment.