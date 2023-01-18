Board of County Commissioners looks forward to winter tourism season

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners would like to remind residents and visitors about some of the fun activities available during the winter tourism season in Monmouth County.

“While everyone associates Monmouth County with its remarkable beaches, summer nightlife and outdoor adventures during the warm weather months, Monmouth County has plenty of events and activities to take advantage of year-round,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Tourism. “From our County parks to the libraries located throughout the County to all of the great establishments involved in Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth, there is something for everyone to enjoy!”

“Two of the crown jewels of Monmouth County are our Park System and Library System,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System and Monmouth County Library System. “Both the Park System and Library System have events and activities for residents and visitors of all ages ranging from book clubs to art and crafts and everything in between. Anyone interested in learning more about the Monmouth County Park System or the Library System can go to www.visitmonmouth.com to learn more.”

Another activity this winter could be a visit to the local breweries, wineries or distilleries through Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth, which launched in fall 2022.

“The concept of having all of the breweries, wineries and distilleries in one place on the new website, www.brewedanddistilledinmonmouth.com, allows residents and visitors to plan a day of enjoying the local products made in these facilities,” said Director Arnone. “Brewed and Distilled in Monmouth also has a Facebook and Instagram page so make sure to tag us while you enjoy these great local businesses.”

For more information about Monmouth County happenings, go to tourism.visitmonmouth.com and follow Monmouth County Tourism on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.