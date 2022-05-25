Board of County Commissioners & tourism partners kick off the summer season in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners opened the summer tourism season with their partners in front of the Asbury Park Convention Center on Monday, May 23.

“This is always a great time of the year because we are expecting a very busy season ahead in Monmouth County and this is due to our great tourism partners,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Tourism. “In 2020, tourism was a $1.8 billion industry in Monmouth County. In 2021, the industry increased to $2.3 billion. In 2020, we saw nearly 6.7 million visitors. In 2021, we saw nearly 8 million. In 2021, tourism supported 20,000 jobs, up from 17,000 in 2020. This is proof our tourism industry is bouncing back in a huge way.”

“Thank you to the Commissioners for choosing Asbury Park as the site of the kickoff,” said Asbury Park Mayor John Moor. “I would like to wish everyone a great and safe summer season.”

“Thank you to the County for their support of our small businesses,” said Sylvia Sylvia, Executive Director of the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce. “We are going to have a fantastic summer and it’s going to happen right here at the Jersey Shore. We have the most amazing, diverse group of small business owners, culturally different restaurants, an extremely vibrant downtown, and our boardwalk and Main Street for people to visit.”

“We have great beaches, a clean ocean, and a tourism industry that is just waiting for everyone to come see it,” said Grace Hanlon, Executive Director of the Jersey Shore Partnership. “Thank you everyone for supporting the Jersey Shore.”

“Last year we had an abbreviated season, but it was the highest per concert attendance we’ve ever seen and it just showed how much people missed music but also hanging out with people, “said Caroline O’Toole, General Manager of The Stone Pony. “This year we look forward to a full season, over 30 shows with a diverse lineup to represent not only our great city of Asbury Park but the Jersey Shore.”

“We believe that many Monmouth County residents are going to stay local this summer and make the County their vacation destination,” said Director Arnone. “As much as we tout the tourism season being about the beaches, we do have other areas to explore such as the racetrack, the malls, restaurants and small businesses throughout the County that we invite you to visit.”

