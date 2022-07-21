Bob Baffert’s Taiba favored in $1 million Haskell Stakes

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Taiba is the slight 7-5 favorite over the undefeated Jack Christopher in the $1 million Haskell Stakes Saturday at Monmouth Park. It’s the first major race for 3-year-olds following the Triple Crown. Taiba is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, who is seeking to extend his stakes record with a 10th Haskell victory. Jack Christopher will race around two turns for the first time in the 1 1/8th-mile Haskell. The race is a return to the spotlight for Baffert, who recently completed a suspension related to a horse’s failed post-race drug test in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.