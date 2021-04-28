Body believed to be missing teen discovered in Virginia park

WASHINGTON, Va. (AP) — A search for a New Jersey teenager who went missing in a Virginia national park has been suspended after authorities discovered remains preliminarily identified as the 18-year-old. Shenandoah National Park officials said the body of a man believed to be Ty Sauer, of Union Beach, New Jersey, was recovered around 3 p.m. Monday near the boundary of the park. Officials say the body is being transported from Rappahannock County to the medical examiner’s office in Manassas for formal identification and to determine a cause of death. Authorities say the remains were found near where Sauer was last seen Thursday. Officials didn’t comment on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.