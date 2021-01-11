Bonzie – Alone

BONZIE is the moniker for Chicago-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nina Ferraro. BONZIE’s upcoming March 2021 release, Reincarnation, serves as an exquisite showcase for BONZIE’s newly emboldened songwriting. This self-possessed artistry has earned acclaim from the likes of Spin, Vogue, and Paste, as well as led to praise in the pages of the New York Times, including ‘alone’ as one of the Best Songs of 2020 as deemed by The NY Times. The forthcoming album is co-produced by BONZIE alongside Darhyl “DJ” Camper, a musician known for his production work with R&B and hip-hop artists like Jay-Z, Big Sean, John Legend, and Teyana Taylor. In a departure from her past output, the album alchemizes elements of electro-pop and art-rock and even gospel music, unfolding in potent rhythms and shapeshifting textures. Also featuring production work from Yeti Beats (Doja Cat), Reincarnation unveils a kinetic new sound already hailed as “The Weeknd meets Evanescence.”

