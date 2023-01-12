BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF MONMOUTH COUNTY MARKS 85TH ANNIVERSARY WITH “85 ACTS OF KINDNESS,” OTHER EVENTS THROUGHOUT 2023

Asbury Park, NJ – January 11, 2023. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County (BGCM) is celebrating its 85th anniversary year, and to commemorate its founding the organization has several events planned throughout the year focused on service and community.

In the spring of 1938, Isaiah Matlack, chairman of the Asbury Park Kiwanis Club’s boys and girls program committee recommended to the board of directors that they explore the possibility of establishing a “Boys Club” in Asbury Park. Originally located on Main Street, the Club opened its current Monroe Avenue location in July of 1952. In the 85 years since its founding, BGCM has become the county’s most trusted youth development organization, serving more than 1000 children and teens annually at four sites across Monmouth County.



“While the needs of our community have changed over the last 85 years, our commitment to our young people has not,” says Douglas Eagles, Chief Executive Officer of BGCM. “Kids need the stability and security of the Club now more than at any other time in their lives, and we are doing whatever it takes to meet this need.” Adds Ollie Jones, who grew up in the Asbury Park Boys Club and has served on its board of directors for over 40 years: “Being a member of the Club is the best experience for so many of our young people, including my own children. May our Club continue to be ever upward and ever onward!”



The Club is open every weekday during the critical after-school hours in Asbury Park, Red Bank, Neptune, and Long Branch, providing life-skills classes, mentorship, social-emotional learning, nutritious meals, college and career prep, and more. It also offers an 8-week full-day summer camp.



The Club unveiled its special anniversary logo earlier this month, created by Corinne Karl Design in Shrewsbury, and will be commemorating the 85 years of service in several ways throughout the year. “85 Acts of Kindness” is an initiative where Club staff, teens, and board members will engage in 85 acts that give back to the community to express appreciation for the people they serve. The Club will also be launching the “Give Back 85” volunteer campaign this spring, encouraging community members to give “85” to the Club—minutes a week or hours a year.