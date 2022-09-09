Bridge of Books Foundation

There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need. We here at 90 point five feel it’s important to let our listeners know about them.

Groups like Rumson-based Bridge of Books. Simply put, Bridge of Books puts books into the hands of the children who need them. The Group’s goal is to get as many books as possible into the hands of New Jersey’s underserved children. They distribute books through various agencies, community events, schools and other venues. At Bridge of Books, they believe that all children should have books to call their own.

The group collects books through book drives, individual donations, publisher overstocks and corporate donors. They also purchase books for special programs run throughout New Jersey and to supplement distributions with certain genres that are not typically part of the collections that they receive. To find out more about Bridge of Books and how you can help bridge of books foundation dot com