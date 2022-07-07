Brookdale ranked No. 1 community college in New Jersey

LINCROFT, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Brookdale Community College for being ranked as the number one community college in New Jersey, according to Best-Community-Colleges.com.

“On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, I would like to congratulate Brookdale Community College for this well-deserved recognition. We are incredibly proud of the faculty, staff and students of Brookdale for their dedicated work and for being recognized as the top community college in New Jersey,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “In addition to being ranked number one in the State, Brookdale was also ranked 11th community college for the Northeast Region and in the top 50 nationwide.”

According to Best-Community-Colleges.com, community colleges are ranked by compiling public and unbiased data issued from the schools and by the U.S. Department of Education. The data formula is based on a 66-point evaluation criteria including, financial, organizational factors, metrics, faculty profiles, student retention rates, and alumni job prospects.

“Not only has Brookdale been rated the top county college in the State, but it has also received a five-star rating for teaching, which is a testament to the faculty who continue to provide an excellent education to their students, “said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to Brookdale Community College. “Brookdale is ranked as having 24 of the best majors for community colleges in New Jersey including nursing, culinary, architecture and fashion.”

Best-Community-Colleges.com reports that Brookdale has received four stars for campus security, five stars for cost and has earned an overall rating of four stars. Students can earn associate degrees, certificates and take noncredit courses from Brookdale Community College.

Brookdale was founded in 1967 and is comprised of six locations. Brookdale is an equal opportunity college that serves over 20,000 students per year.

For more information about Brookdale Community College, go to www.brookdalecc.edu.