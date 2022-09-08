Bruce Springsteen’s artifacts coming to Grammy Museum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bruce Springsteen’s handwritten set lists and a favorite guitar are among the marquee items that will make a cross-country trip for a museum exhibit this fall. The Grammy Museum announced Wednesday that Bruce Springsteen Live! will open at the Grammy Museum L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 15. The interactive exhibit runs until April 2 and will feature Springsteen and the E Street Band’s live performance footage, instruments, stage costumes and exclusive interviews. Springsteen’s exhibit ended its stint in New Jersey earlier this year. The museum will invite fans to submit videos of their concert experiences from Springsteen’s previous shows on Sept. 23, the legendary singer’s 73rd birthday.