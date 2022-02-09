Bus hits tree off Atlantic City Espressway, several injured

HAMMONTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say at least six people were injured when a commuter bus headed to Philadelphia ran off the Atlantic City Expressway and hit a tree. The crash occured around 4 a.m. Tuesday in Hammonton. Authorities say about ten people were aboard New Jersey Transit’s Route 551 bus when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the tree. NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith says the driver and five passengers sustained inuries. The extent is not known. State police are handling the investigation. The cause is not known. Traffic was able to get by the crash site by using the center and left lanes.