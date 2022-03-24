Call for Volunteers at 37th Annual Spring Beach Sweeps on April 9, 2022

2022 Beach Clean Call to Action:

· Call for volunteers to flock to the beaches on April 9, 2022 from 9am-12:30 pm to give the beaches a good clean sweep before the summer, just as many marine species return to the shore

· Over 70 locations along the coast and inland waterways, found here: Beach Sweeps Locations

· Release of new Spanish version of COA’s Beach Sweeps data card

WHEN: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

IN-PERSON INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY: 1 PM to 2PM at Seaview Avenue Beach

Intersection of Seaview Ave and Ocean Ave North in Long Branch, NJ

Email communications@cleanoceanaction.org or call 732-872-0111 to schedule.

WHERE: Via Zoom; registration required: https://bit.ly/3ucrYfU