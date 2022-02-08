Callahan is general manager of Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The owners of Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort have appointed its interim CEO as its permanent leader. Bill Callahan was promoted Monday to the newly created position of general manager, the top executive spot at the casino. He joined Ocean in July 2020 as senior vice president of hospitality, and was promoted to executive vice president of hospitality and gaming in July 2021. In November 2021 he was named interim CEO after New Jersey regulators approved a deal to sell half of the Ocean casino to the Ilitch family, which owns professional sports teams, a nationwide pizza chain and a casino in Detroit. The casino is co-owned by New York hedge fund Luxor Capital Group.