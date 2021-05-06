Can pot money rebuild Atlantic City? New Jersey suggests it

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Rebuilding the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk, improving the look of the city’s business districts, and embracing the “blue economy” of the ocean are among recommendations from a state-appointed panel studying ways to improve the seaside gambling resort. It suggested money from legalized recreational marijuana sales could help pay for the work. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy convened a working group last July to come up with ways to help Atlantic City recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It called for rebuilding the Boardwalk within two to three years to protect against future storms, noting the iconic walkway could collapse in some sports in the near future.