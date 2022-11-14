Case against New Jersey chief over funeral escorts dismissed

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the criminal case against a northern New Jersey police chief accused of using officers to perform escorts for his private funeral home business. Superior Court Judge Marilyn Clark dismissed the indictment earlier this month, saying suspended Saddle Brook police chief Robert Kugler hadn’t violated the intent of a 1978 ordinance barring police escorts “to and from banks, or for any other purpose.” She said prosecutors should have let the grand jury know that such escorts were common practice. Kugler was running for sheriff of Bergen County and lost by less than 17,000 votes. He has been suspended without pay since September 2021 and vows to seek reinstatement as chief.