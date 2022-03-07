Casino execs: Time to fix Atlantic City as NY casinos loom

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The likelihood of additional casinos opening in New York City concerns Atlantic City’s casino bosses, but they feel there is still time to fix the seaside gambling resort’s woes before that happens. Speaking at a forum Friday, executives from Hard Rock, Resorts, Tropicana and Bally’s all said New York casinos are inevitable. But they also said the city still has time to shore up its own business to compete more effectively once that happens. They say streets need to be paved, neighborhoods cleaned up and more police need to patrol the streets. Those are requests that Atlantic City’s mayor says he is already committed to meeting.