Casinos & Racetracks Revenue Down in February

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Despite the Super Bowl, New Jersey’s casinos and racetracks took in $200 million less in sports bets in February than they did a month earlier. Figures released Tuesday by state regulators show the gambling outlets handled nearly $743 million worth of sports bets in February. That’s down from more than $996 million in January. But February’s sports betting numbers were still about $200 million higher than they were in February 2020. Internet gambling was up over 80% from a year ago. The combination helped the casinos and tracks barely exceed the total amount they took in last February.