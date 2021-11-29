Century-old Jersey Shore boardwalk is undergoing repairs

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — One of the Jersey Shore’s most popular boardwalks is undergoing repairs designed to better prepare it for summer crowds next year. Wildwood has begun repairing several blocks of its century-old wooden walkway, as famous for the motorized tram cars that carry people up and down it as for the gigantic expanses of sand that stretch to the ocean. The first $4 million of what could eventually be a $30 million to $40 million project is being done solely with state funds included in this year’s budget.