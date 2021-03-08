Chet Faker – Low

Nick Murphy, also known by his stage name, Chet Faker, is an Australian singer and songwriter. In September 2016, Murphy dropped the Chet Faker name to start performing and releasing material under his birth name. In 2020 he revived his acclaimed Chet Faker project and released the single “Low”. Adding to a back catalogue that emits a fluid grit-fueled artistry and emotionally intuitive vision that counts over 1 billion streams, “Low” is the first Chet Faker release since 2015 and a timely track that analyzes melancholy through a lens of optimism. Since its release, the song has already racked up over 5 million streams on Spotify alone, landed over a hundred placements on prominent playlists across Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon, drawn widespread attention from around the globe including the likes of Rolling Stone, Hypebeast, NME, Uproxx, Consequence of Sound and more, and garnered a nomination for Triple J Radioís prestigious annual ëHottest 100í award.

