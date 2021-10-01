Child protective services worker facing child porn charge

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a child protective services worker faces child pornography charges after his luggage was searched at Newark Liberty International Airport after he returned from an overseas trip this week. Trent Collier was released on $50,000 unsecured bond after he made his initial court appearance. The 55-year-old Kearny man had returned to the Unites States on Tuesday aboard a flight from the Dominican Republic. When authorities searched his luggage, they found a tablet computer and cellphone, and prosecutors say at least two images of child porn were discovered on his phone. Collier works as a caseworker for the state Department of Children and Family Services.